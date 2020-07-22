Tally jumps to 64,713 as virus cases touch new high in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

22 July 2020 23:52 IST

Toll breaches the 800-mark as 65 more die; record 49, 553 samples tested

In an alarming rate of increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the State has reported 65 deaths and 6,045 new cases in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning. Both are the highest single-day surges.

The tally has jumped to 64,713 and the death toll mounted to 823. It took only two days for the State to see the last 10,000 cases reported. Also, the last 100 deaths were reported in two days.

On the positive side, 6,553 patients have recovered and were discharged in the past day, taking the total number of recoveries to 32, 127 which puts the recovery rate at 49.65%. The number of active cases now stands at 31, 763. The government, for the first time, tested 49,553 samples in a single day. Of them, 30, 018 are RT-PCR, TrueNat and NACO tests and 19, 535 are rapid antigen tests.

Nearly half of the new deaths were reported in Guntur (15) and Krishna (10) districts. The rest were reported in West Godavari (8), East Godavari (7), Chittoor (5), Kurnool (5), Vizianagaram (4), Prakasam (3), Srikakulam (3), Visakhapatnam (3), Kadapa (1) and Nellore (1).

Vizag sees massive surge

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam reported over 1,049 new cases in a day. East Godavari reported 891 new cases, Guntur reported 842, Kurnool reported 678 and West Godavari reported 672 new cases. These districts account for 68% of the new cases. They are followed by Chittoor (345), Nellore (327), Anantapur (325), Srikakulam (252), Kadapa (229), Prakasam (177), Krishna (151) and Vizianagaram (107).

All the new cases are local cases and no imported ones were detected.

The district tallies of the local cases are as follows: East Godavari (8,647), Kurnool (7,797), Guntur (6,913), Anantapur (6,266), Chittoor (5,668), West Godavari (4,986), Krishna (4,252), Visakhapatnam (3,479), Kadapa (3,349), Srikakulam (3,215), Nellore (3,010), Prakasam (2,433) and Vizianagaram (1,803).