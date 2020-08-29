Tally crosses 40,000-mark in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

The number of people infected with coronavirus crossed the 40,000-mark in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts on Friday.

The tally went up to 21,859 with 764 new cases being reported in Srikakulam district, while Vizianagaram district registered 469 infections, taking the toal to 18,681. Vizianagaram DMHO District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari said 10,966 patients had been discharged on their recovery till date. She advised people to maintain social distance, wear masks and avoid unnecessary travel.

Recruitment

She said that more nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians would be appointed on contract basisto overcome the staff shortage at COVID-19 care facilities. “The District Selection Committee will complete the selection process on Saturday,” she added.