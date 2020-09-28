Tally crosses one lakh in south coastal Andhra

ONGOLE/NELLORE

28 September 2020 23:39 IST

The toll due to the pandemic rose to 913 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh with eight more deaths-- seven in Prakasam district and one in SPSR Nellore district-- in the last 24 hours.

While Prakasam district accounted for 470 deaths so far, Nellore district has registered 443, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Monday night. The number of patients getting cured was marginally higher by 79 when compared to fresh admissions in the two districts.

With 1,123 fresh cases, the cumulative confirmed cases in the two districts crossed the one lakh-mark in the two districts.

The total number of positive cases stood at 53,054 in Nellore district as 489 persons contracted the disease in the last 24 hours whereas in Prakasam district, 634 persons got infected during the period, taking the total number of positive cases to 47,356.

As many as 757 patients recovered from the disease in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours, bringing down the number of active cases to 10,225. The active cases dropped to 3,833 in Nellore district, where 445 patients were discharged from hospitals on recovery during the period. With this, 85,882 persons have recovered so far in the two districts. SPSR Nellore district accounted for 49,221 recoveries and Prakasam district for 36,661.