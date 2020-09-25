Tally crosses 6.5 lakh in State

Testing time: A woman, along with her infant, returning after giving samples at a health centre in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA

25 September 2020 06:16 IST

Ten in every one hundred persons tested for the virus

The State’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 6.5-lakh mark on Thursday with 7,855 new infections and 52 new deaths being reported in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. According to the State’s COVID bulletin, the infection tally climbed to 6,54,385 and the death toll rose to 5,558 with the death rate at 0.85%. As many as 8,807 patients recovered from the disease taking the overall recovery rate to 88.55%. So far, 5,79,474 patients have recovered and as of Thursday, 69,353 are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the tests per million ratio has crossed the one-lakh mark. With 76,000 samples being tested in the past day, the ratio increased to 1,00,718. In other words, 10 persons in every 100 in the State were tested for COVID so far. So far, 53.78 lakh samples were tested.

Showing no sign of slowdown, East Godavari reported 1,095 new cases and four deaths. It was the only district to report over a 1,000 new cases and witnessing the same since weeks consistently. It is followed by West Godavari (992 cases and 3 deaths), Prakasam (927 and 5), Chittoor (902 and 8), Guntur (551 and 6), Kadapa (545 and 3), Anantapur (497 and 6), Srikakulam (461 and 1), Visakhapatnam (425 and 5), Nellore (405 and 1), Vizianagaram (384 and 2), Krishna (346 and 5) and Kurnool (325 and 3). The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (91,142),West Godavari (61,651), Chittoor (57,555), Kurnool (55,045), Anantapur (54,760), Guntur (51,783), Nellore (49,568), Visakhapatnam (48,249), Prakasam (44,637), Kadapa (41,484), Srikakulam (37,354), Vizianagaram (32,981) and Krishna (25,281).

Recovery rate

Recovery rate of all other districts was between 90% and 83% while that of Prakasam was at 75%, the lowest in State.