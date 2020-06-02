Tally crosses 300-mark in East Godavari

KAKINADA

02 June 2020 23:09 IST

27 among 37 persons tested positive are Mumbai returnees

As many as 37 persons, including 27 migrants arrived recently from Mumbai, have been tested positive for COVID-19 at different quarantine centres in the East Godavari district on Tuesday.

By Tuesday, the tally in the district is 303, said District Medical and Health Officer M. Mallik.

The 27 migrants, who returned from Mumbai, have been staying in the quarantine centres in Rajole, Amalapuram, and Ravulapalem. Seven persons, who arrived from Vijayawada, have been tested positive for COVID-19. Three persons with the connection of Gollala Mamidada village have been tested positive.

“A majority of them will be allowed to undergo the medical treatment if they have the isolation facility in their residence,” said Mr. Mallik.

5 cases in Vizag

Visakhapatnam Staff Reporter adds

Five more cases were reported from the Visakhapatnam district, here on Tuesday. According to the officials from the Health Department, among the five cases, two are foreign returnees staying at quarantine centres.

While two more cases are from Kurmannapalem, one case is from Chinna Waltair. All the local cases are suspected to be contracted from the previous cases.

According to officials, 33,893 samples have been tested from the district till date in which 32,140 have reported negative.

A total of 1,633 reports are awaited.

A total of 927 persons are in various quarantine centres and 67 persons are in isolation.