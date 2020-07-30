Tally crosses 10,000-mark in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

30 July 2020 23:54 IST

Movement across the Inter-State border will not be allowed without valid permits, says Collector

The coronavirus cases have crossed the 10,000-mark in Chittoor district and the toll has gone up to 108.

With the spike in the cases, the authorities on Thursday took stock of the situation at all COVID hospitals in Chittoor, Tirupati and Kuppam, apart from initiating measures to enhance the testing capacity.

Bed strength

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, who convened an emergency meeting with health, police and revenue officials on Thursday, said the district COVID hospitals were equipped with 4,211 beds, including those with 592 ventilator facilities.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has made arrangements for additional beds meant for medical and judicial staff in Tirupati.

Referring to the testing, the Collector said that 1.68 lakh samples were tested in the district by July 29, of which 10051 were confirmed positive for the virus. The district has reported 108 deaths till date.

“The services of three Sanjeevani mobile units will be intensified in the Tirupati Urban, Tirupati Rural and Srikalahasti mandals, from where a majority of the COVID-19 cases are being reported. Private mobile units will also be utilised for testing in both rural and urban areas. There is no death in beds, oxygen supply, ventilators and medicines at the hospitals,” said Mr. Gupta.

Helpline

The Collector also urged the people not to panic over the sharp rise in the cases and adhere to the guidelines issued by the government.

“People can utilise the services of the COVID-19 Control Room which is operating round the clock. Help can be sought by dialling the numbers 9849902379 and 08572-242731/34,” he said.

Strict vigil at checkposts

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said surveillance at the checkposts along the borders of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been intensified in the wake of sharp rise in the cases.

“Movement across the borders without valid permits has been banned. Special teams have been formed to monitor the porous village routes connected to the border areas,” said Mr. Senthil Kumar.

Police personnel in all the four sub-divisions of Madanapalle, Palamaner, Chittoor and Puttur have been instructed to enforce the norms pertaining to wearing mask and social distancing.