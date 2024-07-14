ADVERTISEMENT

Restrict Talliki Vandanam scheme to government school students, urges APTA president

Updated - July 14, 2024 04:01 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 04:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

APTA’s State president urges Andhra Pradesh Government to restrict financial assistance under Talliki Vandanam scheme to government school students

K Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers Association’s (APTA’s) State president A.G.S. Ganapati Rao on July 14 asked the State Government to restrict the financial assistance of ₹15,000 under Talliki Vandanam scheme only to government schools students.

Mr. Ganapati Rao of Vizianagaram district was elected unanimously tothe post for the third time in APTA’s general body meeting held in Vijayawada on July 13. Kaki Prakasharao of Kurnool district got elected as the general secretary.

Speaking to media in Vizianagaram Mr. Ganapati Rao said, parents would admit their children in government schools, when private schools are exempted from the scheme.

He has also urged the government to include third, fourth and fifth classes with primary schools again so that children below 8 years would be able to study in primary schools located in their villages and nearby areas.

Mr. Ganapati Rao asked the government to cancel G.O. No. 117 and strengthen primary education in the State.

