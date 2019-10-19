Tallapaka family questions TTD’s claim over ownership of land

As the protracted legal battle between the descendants of saint-poet Tallapaka Annamacharya and the heirs of former municipal chairman Pandraveti Gurava Reddy is moving towards the finish line, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) staking claim over the 188.32 acres in the heart of the city has given a new twist to the case.

The entry of the TTD into the decades-old case has not only diverted its course but is also creating a fear psychosis among the people, alleges the Tallapaka family, referring to the feelers being deliberately let out by a section that the TTD would very soon takeover the lands from the individuals.

In fact, the prime chunk of land in question is where the APSRTC bus station, ‘Srinivasam’, a pilgrims’ complex, and the bypass road leading to Tirumala stand.

Inam land

About 600 years ago, the land was given away to Tallapaka Annamacharya as Inam during the Sri Krishna Devaraya’s regime in recognition of his services to Lord Venkateswara as well as by his descendants in future.

During the British period, the ninth generation descendant, Tallapaka Anantacharyulu, got his Inam title deed number 2426 in the year 1865.

The family had given the land on long lease to Pandraveti Subba Reddy in 1927 for an annual payment of ₹600.

During the tussle for the issue of pattas after the Inam system was abolished in 1956, his son P.S. Gurava Reddy got the patta issued in his name, against which the then owner, Tallapaka Venkata Seshacharyulu, appealed to the Sub Collector.

“The issue has been between the two families all the time. But the TTD impleaded itself in the case through a petition, and is changing the course of the investigation,” charged Raghavan Tallapaka, a member of the lineage and advocate appearing on behalf of the descendants.

Poser to devasthanams

At a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Raghavan Tallapaka recalled the recent commotion over the TTD getting ready to acquire the entire extent of land and wondered why the TTD was unnecessarily creating panic among the residents.

Refuting the TTD’s claim on ownership, he questioned why the TTD had paid compensation for the piece acquired for the bypass road and building the Srinivasam complex when it was part of its own land.

Mr. Raghavan also said that the Inam Court had delivered its verdict quoting the Telangana Inam Act and not as per the Andhra Pradesh Act, which, he said, had “rendered the judgment invalid.”

Filing his appeal before the Revenue Divisional Officer, he also urged the TTD to focus on bettering the services to the pilgrims instead of wasting the Lord’s resources on avoidable litigation.