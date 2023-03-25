HamberMenu
Talks with banks under way to reduce interest rate on SHG loans, says Jagan

Chief Minister releases ₹6,419 crore for 78.94 lakh SHG members under the third phase of YSR Aasara scheme

March 25, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - DENDULURU (ELURU)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
A Self-Help Group member ties a band to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the launch of YSR Aasara third phase at Denduluru village in Eluru district on Saturday (March 25).

A Self-Help Group member ties a band to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the launch of YSR Aasara third phase at Denduluru village in Eluru district on Saturday (March 25). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday claimed that talks were in progress with banks to decrease the interest rate on the loans sanctioned to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

On Saturday (March 25), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the third phase of YSR Aasara scheme by pressing a button, which resulted in the crediting of ₹6,419 crore of financial aid into the accounts of 78.94 lakh SHG members. The aid is meant for women empowerment by encouraging them to set up small-scale commercial units.  

Addressing the gathering at Denduluru in Eluru district on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The interest rate on bank loans has been decreased from 13% to 7% for the SHGs up to ₹5 lakh. For loans above ₹5 lakh, we want to bring down the interest rates from 13% to 9.5% and talks to this effect are in progress with banks.”

“The loan repayment percent of the SHGs is 99.55% in Andhra Pradesh, which has become a role model for the country, and 91% of the SHGs have obtained Grade ‘A’ with successful repayment history,” the Chief Minister said. 

On the annual bank loans being offered to the SHGs, he said that ₹30,000 crore was being advanced by banks to the SHGs.

“The previous government had scrapped the ‘zero interest rate’ on bank loans to the SHGs. I have revived it by paying ₹3,036 crore aid to the SHGs to clear the pending interest to the banks. We have recently signed pacts with big companies such as ITC, Reliance and Amul to create additional livelihood opportunities for women in the State,” he said.

Transport Minister and Eluru district In-Charge Minister Pinipe Viswaroop, Endowment Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Home Minister Taneti Vanita, Civil Supplies Minister K. Nageswara Rao, Eluru MP K. Sridhar and other public representatives were present.s

