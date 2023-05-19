Talk on agriculture sector by Minister Kakani today

May 19, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

C. Raghavachari Andhra Pradesh Media Academy is organising a talk by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on issues faced by the farm sector through Zoom app from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 20, according to a press release by academy chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao.

He said the Minister’s speech would focus on the services being rendered by the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and some other current topics. Senior journalist Pamidikalva Madhusudhan would address journalism students and working journalists on writing skills from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81598926979?pwd=UVlvZW5JVGdIVFRhZXFZdjNhNXRPUT09 and meeting ID and passcode are 81598926979 and 12345 respectively.

