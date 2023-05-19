ADVERTISEMENT

Talk on agriculture sector by Minister Kakani today

May 19, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

C. Raghavachari Andhra Pradesh Media Academy is organising a talk by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on issues faced by the farm sector through Zoom app from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 20, according to a press release by academy chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao. 

He said the Minister’s speech would focus on the services being rendered by the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and some other current topics. Senior journalist Pamidikalva Madhusudhan would address journalism students and working journalists on writing skills from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. 

The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81598926979?pwd=UVlvZW5JVGdIVFRhZXFZdjNhNXRPUT09 and meeting ID and passcode are 81598926979 and 12345 respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US