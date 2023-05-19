HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Talk on agriculture sector by Minister Kakani today

May 19, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

C. Raghavachari Andhra Pradesh Media Academy is organising a talk by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on issues faced by the farm sector through Zoom app from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 20, according to a press release by academy chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao. 

He said the Minister’s speech would focus on the services being rendered by the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and some other current topics. Senior journalist Pamidikalva Madhusudhan would address journalism students and working journalists on writing skills from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. 

The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81598926979?pwd=UVlvZW5JVGdIVFRhZXFZdjNhNXRPUT09 and meeting ID and passcode are 81598926979 and 12345 respectively.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.