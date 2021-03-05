Talk about work before seeking votes, Balayya tells YSRCP

Actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Balakrishna has demanded that the YSRCP government release a whitepaper on the development of Hindupur municipality in the past two years, before the party leaders seeking votes for their candidates contensting in the local body elections.
“Now, the sand and liquor mafia are ruling the State, and the YSRCP government has taken the development of 20 years back,” said Hindupur MLA Balakrishna, while kicking off campaign for the TDP candidates in Hindupur municipality on Thursday.
He, along with the candidates, began the campaign after offering prayers at the Suguru Anjaneya Swamy temple.
“The government is pushing the youth towards a dark future. It is time the people chose a party that has accountability,” Mr. Balakrishna said.
The Hindupur MLA alleged that matka gang and other anti-social elements were ruling the roost while addressing a small gathering in a colony.
People came out in large numbers to have a glimpse of Mr. Balakrishna. “The prices of essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of the common man,” he opined.
All the government agencies and systems have been compromised to a great extent. It is painful to see the way IAS and IPS officers are being treated,said Mr. Balakrishna. The MLA is expected to stay put in Hindupur for four days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath