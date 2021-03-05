Talk about work before seeking votes, Balayya tells YSRCP

‘Voters should choose a party that has accountability’

Actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Balakrishna has demanded that the YSRCP government release a whitepaper on the development of Hindupur municipality in the past two years, before the party leaders seeking votes for their candidates contensting in the local body elections.

“Now, the sand and liquor mafia are ruling the State, and the YSRCP government has taken the development of 20 years back,” said Hindupur MLA Balakrishna, while kicking off campaign for the TDP candidates in Hindupur municipality on Thursday.

He, along with the candidates, began the campaign after offering prayers at the Suguru Anjaneya Swamy temple.

“The government is pushing the youth towards a dark future. It is time the people chose a party that has accountability,” Mr. Balakrishna said.

The Hindupur MLA alleged that matka gang and other anti-social elements were ruling the roost while addressing a small gathering in a colony.

People came out in large numbers to have a glimpse of Mr. Balakrishna. “The prices of essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of the common man,” he opined.

All the government agencies and systems have been compromised to a great extent. It is painful to see the way IAS and IPS officers are being treated,said Mr. Balakrishna. The MLA is expected to stay put in Hindupur for four days.