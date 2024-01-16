TalentSprint to launch sixth cohort of Women Engineers Programme

January 16, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

TalentSprint, a global edtech company, has announced the launch of its sixth cohort of Women Engineers (WE) programme supported by Google, with 200 seats for first-year women engineering students from different socio-economic strata. The programme entails a 100% scholarship covering the programme fee and an additional cash scholarship of ₹1 lakh.

The programme encourages and supports women pursuing careers in engineering, a domain where gender diversity is said to be ‘traditionally underrepresented’.

“By providing financial assistance and unique opportunities, the programme seeks to empower aspiring and deserving women engineers to achieve their academic and professional goals,” a release said.

In the five previous cohorts, the programme has positively impacted over 950 students selected from 1 lakh applicants, who participated in global hackathons and pursued internships with top tech organisations and masters programmes in top universities.

The last date to apply for the cohort is January 18. For more details, students can visit the website we.talentsprint.com.