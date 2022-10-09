Talents of painters come to fore at art expo in Ongole

Andhra Pradesh Fine Arts Academy Chairperson K. Satya Sailaja interacting with a painter during the national art exhibition in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Ongole Mayor G. Sujatha inaugurated the National Art Exhibition, organised by the Srushti Art Academy in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Culture Commission, at the Ambedkar Bhavan here on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Fine Arts Academy Chairperson K. Satya Sailaja said the event was organised mainly to spot talents of budding painters and nurture them.

More than 80 artists, including those who had set a record of sorts with their art work, displayed paintings on varied themes, said Academy Director T. Ravindra.

Lord Krishna’s life, narrated through 72 miniature paintings by Ch Srilakshmi, stood as the highlight. Abstract painting of Lord Siva with miniature images of 12 Jyotirlinga shrines across the country, by Sk Ameer Jan, was eye-catching as also was the painting of Lord Ram with the Ayodhya temple in the backdrop, by P. Ramana.

Fibre statue of actor-turned-politician U.V. Krishnamraju by artist Kagitha Krishna was the cynosure of all eyes.