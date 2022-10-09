Talents of painters come to fore at art expo in Ongole

The Hindu Bureau ONGOLE
October 09, 2022 09:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Fine Arts Academy Chairperson K. Satya Sailaja interacting with a painter during the national art exhibition in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

ADVERTISEMENT

Ongole Mayor G. Sujatha inaugurated the National Art Exhibition, organised by the Srushti Art Academy in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Culture Commission, at the Ambedkar Bhavan here on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Fine Arts Academy Chairperson K. Satya Sailaja said the event was organised mainly to spot talents of budding painters and nurture them.

More than 80 artists, including those who had set a record of sorts with their art work, displayed paintings on varied themes, said Academy Director T. Ravindra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Krishna’s life, narrated through 72 miniature paintings by Ch Srilakshmi, stood as the highlight. Abstract painting of Lord Siva with miniature images of 12 Jyotirlinga shrines across the country, by Sk Ameer Jan, was eye-catching as also was the painting of Lord Ram with the Ayodhya temple in the backdrop, by P. Ramana.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Fibre statue of actor-turned-politician U.V. Krishnamraju by artist Kagitha Krishna was the cynosure of all eyes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app