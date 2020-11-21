Talakona, Ubbalamadugu waterfalls reopen to tourists

Entering water bodies, taking bath are prohibited

After an eight-month-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular tourist spots of Talakona and Ubbalamadugu waterfalls in Chittoor district were reopened to the public on Friday, with the strict implementation of rules in place.

Ever since the unlock series were initiated, a large number of tourists from not only the district but also from the neighbouring States kept tickling in to the two premier waterfalls from August onward, but were forced to return disappointed due to the closure.

Keeping in view of the ongoing Karthika month, which commenced on November 16, the officials had made arrangements for reopening of these attractions to tourists. With heavy rain in Chittoor district, both in the southwest and northeast monsoons, the waterfalls have been in full cascade for a couple of months.

Forest Range Officer (Satyavedu) J. Prasada Rao said the weekend rush of tourists to Ubbalamadugu would be close to 10,000, mostly from Tamil Nadu. “The COVID rules would be under strict implementation. Visitors should compulsorily wear facemasks, carry hand sanitizers. They will not be allowed to enter the water bodies and take bath. Guards would be posted at all vulnerable points to prevent the unauthorized entry of visitors into the reserve forest zone,” the official said.

List of dos and don’ts

The officials at Talakona have released a pamphlet listing out dos and don’ts for the tourists. The accommodation and canteen facilities are being spruced up to suit the guidelines. Talakona with round-the-clock presence of forest personnel is known for its safety to the tourists. The temple of Lord Siddeswara Swami at the foothills is visited by hundreds of devotees everyday during the Karthika month.