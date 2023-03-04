Takshasila IAS Academy signs MoU with Maris Stella College for Integrated IAS programme for girls

March 04, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The city-based Takshasila IAS Academy will start an integrated IAS Programme, exclusively for girls, as part of an MoU signed with the Maris Stella College. The programme aims at providing a comprehensive and structured approach to Civil Services Examination preparation, with a focus on building a strong foundation of knowledge, skills, and values.

The MoU was signed by Sr. Jasintha Quadras, principal of Maris Stella College, and B.S.N. Durga Prasad, Managing Director of Takshasila IAS Academy, on the college campus on Saturday.

“We believe that girls have immense potential and talent, and we are committed to helping them achieve their goals. Our Integrated IAS programme will provide students a strong foundation in academic knowledge and practical skills, preparing them for the challenges of the Civil Services Examination,” said Mr. Durga Prasad.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Takshasila IAS Academy was the only academy in India that provided campus placements to its Degree + IAS students. The campus placements programme aimed at connecting students with top civil services organisations and private sector Fortune 500 Companies, enabling them to secure job offers before they even graduate.

Sr. Jasintha Quadras said it was a great opportunity for students to receive top-quality coaching for Civil Services Examination and pursue their dreams of becoming civil servants.

The Integrated IAS programme would will be a three-year undergraduate degree programme, which would include comprehensive coaching for the Civil Services Examination along with regular academic coursework. The program would be exclusively for girls, and admission would be based on merit. The Academy also felicitated students who were placed in Fortune 500 companies through its campus placements programme.