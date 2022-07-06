Taking natural farming to a new high with agroecology research academy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate the academy in Pulivendula today

The inauguration of Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning (IGGAARL) by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 7 is expected to take natural farming to a new high.

Located on the Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research in Livestock (APCARL) campus in Pulivendula, the academy will be taking up research initiatives through competitive grants involving globally and nationally acclaimed research institutes and universities, besides working in tandem with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), ANGRAU, YSR Horticultural University, Krishi Vignan Kendras (KVK) in the State.

Digital repository

The academy will also have digital repository, learning platforms and state-of-the-art laboratories to take higher research forward.

Dubbed as a ‘farmer-led’ and ‘farmer-driven’ initiative, the organisation is expected to work in cohesion with Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) to develop skills in and transmit knowledge to farmers to such an extent that the farmers are transformed into ‘farmer scientists’ over a period of three to four years.