Taking a break from poll campaign, Roja plays kabaddi

Amid hectic campaigns for two municipalities of Nagari and Puttur, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation(APIIC) chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja squeezed in some time to relive her memories by playing her favourite childhood pastime, kabaddi, at Nindra on Sunday.
Ms. Roja, who was here to inaugurate the inter-district Ambedkar Select VII Anniversary Boys’ Tournament, was about to leave the ground at ZP High School to resume the campaign when she was requested by the organisers and the participating teams to watch the opening match.
Much to their surprise, Ms. Roja not only stayed back but also joined the Renigunta team to take on the opponent Tiruvalangadu team. In the next round, she played for the latter team. As the actor-turned politician played the game with élan, Ms. Roja turned the cynosure of the event as the participants and spectators watched with delight, amidst whistles and shouts. Knowing that Ms. Roja had entered into action on the ground, residents of Nindra rushed to the venue to have a glimpse of her.
Speaking to the media, Ms. Roja said that it was amazing to play kabaddi after several decades. “In my school and college days, I always stood in the forefront to play kabaddi,” she said.
