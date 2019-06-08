Takeover of RTC by govt. likely

In a major decision, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have given his consent for the takeover of the debt-ridden AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) by the government.

M.T. Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary, Transport and Roads and Buildings, who had talks with the protesting leaders of the RTC Employees Unions’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday, told them that Mr. Jagan was in favour of the merger of the public transport giant with the government.

RTC officials, who attended the meeting, said that Mr. Krishna Babu conveyed to the union leaders the Chief Minister’s willingness to the merger proposal and wanted about two months to work out the modalities.

Assurance

“The Chief Minister intends to constitute a committee to look into the modalities of the merger and may take up the issue at the second Cabinet meeting,” said an official, adding that the Joint Action Committee leaders may be allowed to directly meet the Chief Minister on Monday (June 10) .

Meanwhile, emerging from the talks, Joint Action Committee convener P. Damodar Rao said the Principal Secretary assured them that all their demands, including equal benefits on a par with government employees and increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60 years, would be fulfilled.

Mr. Damodar Rao said since the government responded favourably to all the demands made by the union, the proposed strike from June 13 was being called off.