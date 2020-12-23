Take up ‘land encroachment’ issue with Odisha, CPI(M) urges State govt.

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Otherwise it may escalate into a major row’

The CPI(M) district committee has appealed to the State government to take up the alleged encroachment of land by neighbouring Odisha at the earliest to prevent the issue from going out of control.

About 500 acres of forest land is there in Balakattu, Ballagadda, Dubaraya, Jaraya, Daturu, Tokalaneru, Inukalu and Sangamvalasa villages of Kollaput and Tutangi panchayats in Dumbriguda mandal in the district. The tribal farmers irrigating about 200 acres since generations. The Odisha forest officials had erected survey stones, claiming that these lands and coffee plantations belong to Odisha, party district committee secretary K. Lokanadham said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

On November 9, this year, the Koraput Sub-Collector and Pottangi MLA came along with villagers of Jaruguda and Sonabeda came 600 metres inside the State border and put up boards.

On a complaint given by local villagers, the forest and the revenue officials of Dumbriguda mandal removed the boards. The tribals are in possession of irrigation pattas issued by the State government at Kollaput, Dekkapara, Bodlamamidi and Nittamamidi villages.

The tribals are worried that their lands would go into the jurisdiction of Odisha. Officials of the two States failed to find a solution to the border dispute despite conducting a meeting. Disputes and clashes are occurring between the tribal villagers of some mandals on the border areas. Mr. Lokanadham appealed to the State government to take up the matter and solve the dispute before it turns out into a major issue.