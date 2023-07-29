ADVERTISEMENT

Take up issues such as VSP sale and railway zone, Vijaya Sai Reddy tells Purandeswari 

July 29, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a tweet, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy advises BJP State president Purandeswari to ‘not be with one party and work for another’

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has suggested BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari to fight against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and strive for achieving the railway zone and speedy development of the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada industrial corridor.

Taking to the Twitter, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that Ms. Purandeswari, instead of creating much hype about her visit to Visakhapatnam, should do things that were useful to the public, and “not be with one party and work for another,” indicating that she was implementing someone else’s agenda.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s tweet comes during Ms. Purandeswari’s maiden visit to the Port City as the BJP State president, and at a time when a realignment of political parties is said to be on the cards for the 2024 elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US