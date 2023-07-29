Take up issues such as VSP sale and railway zone, Vijaya Sai Reddy tells Purandeswari 

July 29, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has suggested BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari to fight against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and strive for achieving the railway zone and speedy development of the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada industrial corridor.

Taking to the Twitter, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that Ms. Purandeswari, instead of creating much hype about her visit to Visakhapatnam, should do things that were useful to the public, and “not be with one party and work for another,” indicating that she was implementing someone else’s agenda.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s tweet comes during Ms. Purandeswari’s maiden visit to the Port City as the BJP State president, and at a time when a realignment of political parties is said to be on the cards for the 2024 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.