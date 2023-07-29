HamberMenu
Take up issues such as VSP sale and railway zone, Vijaya Sai Reddy tells Purandeswari 

In a tweet, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy advises BJP State president Purandeswari to ‘not be with one party and work for another’

July 29, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has suggested BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari to fight against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and strive for achieving the railway zone and speedy development of the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada industrial corridor.

Taking to the Twitter, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that Ms. Purandeswari, instead of creating much hype about her visit to Visakhapatnam, should do things that were useful to the public, and “not be with one party and work for another,” indicating that she was implementing someone else’s agenda.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s tweet comes during Ms. Purandeswari’s maiden visit to the Port City as the BJP State president, and at a time when a realignment of political parties is said to be on the cards for the 2024 elections.

