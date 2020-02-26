Take up house sites’ programme on war-footing, CM tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that March 25 will be a red-letter day in the history of Andhra Pradesh. The State government will distribute house-site pattas to beneficiaries on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year’s Day.

At a meeting on Spandana on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan said that accountability should be the hallmark of the programme. The grievances received from the public should be cleared in a week. Just a month was left to launch the programme and the goal could be achieved only if the work was taken up on a war-footing. The Collectors were advised to take the help of these officials if need be and complete the land acquisition and marking of plots by March 1. The marked plots should be developed at the earliest. Allotment of house sites to the beneficiaries should be done through a lottery system. The Collectors should be liberal in the allocation of plots, he said.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash were appointed to oversee the programme in East and West Godavari and Krishna and Guntur districts, Chief Adviser Ajay Kallam for Prakasam and Nellore districts, CM’s secretary Arokya Raj for Rayalaseema districts and Additional Secretary Dhanunjay Reddy for North Andhra districts.