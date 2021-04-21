Take up awareness campaign on COVID-19, Governor tells V-Cs

VIJAYAWADA

21 April 2021

‘Utilise the services of NCC and NSS cadres for the purpose’

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday said that the Vice-Chancellors of universities in the State should take up awareness campaigns on COVID-19 in a mission mode.

In a video-conference he held with the Vice-Chancellors, the Governor informed that in view of the alarming situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the pandemic situation with the Chief Ministers and Governors in two separate meetings, where he had stressed the need for implementation of a five-fold strategy – Testing, Tracing, Treatment, COVID-Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination, and called for a united fight against the pandemic.

He said the pandemic posed a serious challenge to the institutions of higher education and the role of the Vice-Chancellors was crucial in putting in place effective measures for safety of the students and staff, without compromising on the academics.

Besides, they also had a larger responsibility to create awareness among the public on the protective and preventive aspects by utilising the services of the NCC and NSS cadre.

The Governor said students should educate their parents and people in their neighbourhood on the importance of using mask, maintaining physical distance and frequent handwash. They should visit at least five houses every day and take up community surveillance. He said the 10 best performing colleges in each district and three best universities in the State would be suitably rewarded for their work.

He said students had the power to reach out to society and create awareness, and appealed to them to come forward and take up the fight against the virus.

Mr. Harichandan said the State was in second position in terms of conducting COVID-19 tests during the first wave, and this time, it was much ahead in terms of testing, tracing and treatment in the country.

The Governor appealed to all sections of society to extend their cooperation to the government in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

Education Minister A. Suresh said people should avoid the three ‘Cs’ – Closed environment, Crowded places and Contact with others, while the three ‘Ts’ – Testing, Tracing and Treatment – should be adopted effectively to contain the spread of the virus.

Special Chief Secretary, Department of Education Satish Chandra, Secretary to the Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena, and Chairman, AP State Council of Higher Education, K. Hemachandra Reddy, attended the programme.