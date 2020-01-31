Take steps to inculcate moral values in schoolchildren: panel

As a step towards inculcating values such as honesty and integrity, and respect for women among students, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) has decided to direct the government to introduce lessons on these aspects.

In its recent meeting, the Commission underscored the need to create awareness among children on ‘punishment if found to be guilty of committing offences against women.’

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Commission Chairman and former Judge R. Kantha Rao said that crime against women continuing despite many Acts and laws, including Nirbhaya.

Crime against women

The Commission, therefore, felt the need to include chapters on laws and punishment relating to crime against women, in the curriculum. In addition, moral lessons and Indian culture need to be taught in schools, he said.

Referring to the corruption, former Judge said the child might be bright and meritorious during his or her school and college days. Soon after securing a job, they tend to become corrupt. The Commission felt that it was necessary to make some changes in the curriculum and include lessons on honesty and integrity. The students need to be taught about the fruits of honesty, he said, adding the success stories of honest officers and leaders can be included in the syllabi.

Inspections

Stating that there was a shortage of staff, Kantha Rao said they would ask the government to spare at least 20 non-teaching staff from the Education Department to the Commission. Members of the Commission and the non-teaching staff such as MEOs and DEOs would conduct inspections in schools. About 200 schools would be selected randomly across the State and the inspections would be completed by March.

The Commission was contemplating categorising the schools based on facilities, salaries being paid to teachers and staff, city/town/village etc., for fixing the fee. The schools would be asked to upload the information on the portal. The Commission would randomly check the details provided by the schools. Stringent action would be taken on schools furnishing inaccurate and false data, he added.