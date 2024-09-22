ADVERTISEMENT

Take steps to ensure Visakhapatnam Steel Plant run to its full capacity, CITU urges Union government

Published - September 22, 2024 09:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘While the Centre has spent ₹4,890 crore for setting up the VSP, the plant had given ₹55,000 crore in return to the government’

The Hindu Bureau

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Visakhapatnam Steel Plant honorary president J. Ayodhyaram has demanded that the plant be run to its full capacity.

Participating in a protest held at Mustafa Junction at Kurmannapalem here on Sunday, Mr. Ayodhyaram said while the Centre has spent ₹4,890 crore for setting up the VSP, the plant had given ₹55,000 crore in return to the government. Mr. Ayodhyaram said while the government was waiving off loans to the tunes of several lakhs of crores to private players, it is not even giving bank guarantee for the VSP to obtain loan.

CITU Steel leader K Jaggarao, Santosh Kumar Raju and others have also participated in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US