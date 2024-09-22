GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Take steps to ensure Visakhapatnam Steel Plant run to its full capacity, CITU urges Union government

‘While the Centre has spent ₹4,890 crore for setting up the VSP, the plant had given ₹55,000 crore in return to the government’

Published - September 22, 2024 09:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Visakhapatnam Steel Plant honorary president J. Ayodhyaram has demanded that the plant be run to its full capacity.

Participating in a protest held at Mustafa Junction at Kurmannapalem here on Sunday, Mr. Ayodhyaram said while the Centre has spent ₹4,890 crore for setting up the VSP, the plant had given ₹55,000 crore in return to the government. Mr. Ayodhyaram said while the government was waiving off loans to the tunes of several lakhs of crores to private players, it is not even giving bank guarantee for the VSP to obtain loan.

CITU Steel leader K Jaggarao, Santosh Kumar Raju and others have also participated in the protest.

Published - September 22, 2024 09:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.