Take steps to ensure Visakhapatnam Steel Plant run to its full capacity, CITU urges Union government

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Visakhapatnam Steel Plant honorary president J. Ayodhyaram has demanded that the plant be run to its full capacity.

Participating in a protest held at Mustafa Junction at Kurmannapalem here on Sunday, Mr. Ayodhyaram said while the Centre has spent ₹4,890 crore for setting up the VSP, the plant had given ₹55,000 crore in return to the government. Mr. Ayodhyaram said while the government was waiving off loans to the tunes of several lakhs of crores to private players, it is not even giving bank guarantee for the VSP to obtain loan.

CITU Steel leader K Jaggarao, Santosh Kumar Raju and others have also participated in the protest.