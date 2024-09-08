Take steps for peaceful Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations, Anantapur SP directs police personnel

Against the backdrop of the ongoing Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations, Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh has ordered the implementation of robust measures across the district to prevent any untoward incidents.

At a meeting held here on Sunday, the SP provided guidelines to the police personnel on bandobast duty. He instructed them to be vigilant while discharging their duties, commencing from the Ganesh mandapams to the conclusion of the Nimajjan (immersion) process.

Mr. Jagadeesh said that to sustain a peaceful environment throughout the immersion period, proactive measures should be taken. The Utsava Committee organisers from the district, mandal, and Assembly constituency levels were advised to be present at the Ganesh mandapams, diligently overseeing festivities and arrangements for the immersion.

Mr. Jagadeesh called for regular policing patrols to inspect the Ganesh mandapams and provide guidance on safety measures. Stringent measures should be taken to prevent mishaps and anti-social activities during the celebrations.

The SP instructed the police personnel to conduct inspections at nearby canals, ponds, and other immersion sites under their jurisdiction.

