Take steps for inclusion of fishermen community in ST category, JSP urges Andhra Pradesh government

Many youngsters are forced to migrate to Gujarat and other places in the absence of livelihood in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, say party leaders

November 21, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party leaders interacting with a woman of fishermen community in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Jana Sena Party’s State General Secretary Palavalasa Yesaswi and the party’s State fishermen committee president Bommidi Nayakar on Tuesday asked the government to take steps for inclusion of fishermen community in scheduled tribes category since it was assured long ago by ruling party leaders.

On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, they met fish sellers in Vizianagaram and listened to their grievances. Mr. Nayakar said that many youngsters of the community were being forced to migrate to Gujarat and other places in the absence of livelihood in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Former Minister Padala Aruna, the party leaders Ganagala Raju, Rowthu Satish and others were present.

