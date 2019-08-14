Take pride in traditional knowledge: Union Minister

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has ridiculed the “psyche” of a section of society to deride traditional knowledge, and shower laurels on the same after its approval by the West.

Speaking after launching the nine-day ‘Sanskrit Navaratra’ festival at Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha here on Wednesday, Mr. Pokhriyal lamented that traditional knowledge continued to be looked down by those holding an “elitist view.”

Recalling the great strides made by ancient India in the fields of astronomy, engineering and medicine, he called it “unfortunate” that the same had to be backed by western thought today.

“We tend to ignore our great past, but hail the same when NASA speaks great of it. Why should we wait for NASA’s approval? Why don’t we create a NASA here?” he asked, amid a thunderous round of applause.

“First it was Yoga, then Ayurveda, and now Sanskrit. We are accepting our cherished knowledge only after it gains acceptance in the West,” he quipped. In the same vein, Mr. Pokhriyal hoped that the Vidyapeetha would one day rise to the stage of NASA, going by the scale of its research activities.

‘Vishwa Guru’

The Union Minister called ancient India as ‘Vishwa Guru’, the intellectual leader that spread its knowledge across the globe, and said the time had come again to don the role. MP Balli Durgaprasada Rao, on his maiden visit, sought Central University status to the RSVP.

Chancellor N. Gopalaswami explained the institution’s research activities in unearthing the science hidden in Sanskrit scriptures and disseminating the same for common good. Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma spoke on the Sanskrit camps conducted for children as part of the vision to make Tirupati a ‘Sanskrit city’. Along with many other publications, the Minister released the Sanskrit version of his Hindi work, ‘Koi Mushkil Nahi’, translated by RSVP Registrar G.S.R. Krishnamurthy. Earlier, Mr. Pokhriyal inaugurated the seven-storeyed Venkatachala Hostel Block constructed with ₹29.5 crore and having 166 rooms to accommodate 500 boys and a five-storeyed Chelikani Anna Rao Classroom Complex constructed with ₹27.26 crore and having 29 classrooms and four conference halls. He also laid the stone for the ₹2.3-crore solid waste treatment plant meant to recycle 1.5 lakh litres of water a day. Mr. Pokhriyal also inaugurated the departments of Performing Arts and Translation on the campus.