Take part in service activities, Deputy Speaker urges business persons

October 17, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Tuesday asked business persons to take part in service activities regularly. Chamber of Commerce’s youth wing president Gudisha Karteek and secretary Kedarasetti Venkanna Babu took charge in the presence of Mr. Swamy and president of the association Kapuganti Prakash. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Swamy said that youngsters should play a vital role in business activities in Vizianagaram so that more number of people would get job opportunities.

Mr. Karteek assured to motivate other members of the youth wing to allocate funds from their profits for the welfare activities. Mr. Prakash said that training programmes would be conducted for youngsters in facing challenges posed by online business portals and others.

