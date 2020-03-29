Take over all private hospitals, HRF urges A.P., Telangana govts.

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) strongly urged the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to take over all private hospitals and nursing homes so as to meet the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They should be acquired along with all human resources, available medical resources and must be run by the government. Several State governments have already moved in this direction, said V.S. Krishna. HRF A.P. and TS State Coordination Committee member.

The Union government must follow the example of Spain and nationalise all private hospitals across the country for effective mitigation of the pandemic, the HRF members pointed out here on Sunday.

“Fortunately, so far the COVID-19 has been relatively merciful in the country. One dreads to imagine what would happen in the event of a big outbreak. Will our public health system, as it exists now, be able to meet the contingency?,” questioned Mr. Krishna.

Which is why all private health providers and their facilities should be placed under governmental control in order to enhance our capacity to deal with this crisis, Mr. Jeevan, State coordination committee member, said.

‘Expand testing facilities’

The HRF members also pressed for expanding the testing facilities and enhancing the capacity to produce protective gear, as the supply is inadequate even for the people who are in the frontline.

According to the HRF members, the health infrastructure, as it exists today, particularly in smaller towns, villages and the Fifth Schedule areas is abysmally inadequate.

What we need clearly at the moment is to massively strengthen our health system and improve access to healthcare, particularly for the poor and vulnerable, said Mr. Krishna.

According to reports, even at a trying time like this, some private hospitals are up to the odious practice of profit at any cost and are even offering treatment packages, he alleged.

‘Decongest prisons’

It has been a week since the Supreme Court stated that overcrowding in prisons was a matter of grave concern, particularly in the context of COVID-19. It had directed all States and Union Territories to constitute high-level committees to consider releasing prisoners and undertrials on parole or interim bail for offences entailing up to a 7-year jail term in order to decongest prisons, but both the State has not made much headway in this matter. We demand that this be taken up on a war footing, pointed out Mr. Jeevan.

Appreciating the efforts put up by the police in difficult times, the HRF urged them to be more humane, as reports of their overdoing things are growing with every passing day.