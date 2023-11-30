Take inspiration from players to achieve success in sports, children told

November 30, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is a matter of pride that Vijayawada is hosting the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships 2023, and it is an opportunity for those interested in sports to take inspiration from the national-level players participating in the event to achieve their goals, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said.

Speaking at the inaugural of the seven-day event at Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Mr. Dilli Rao said the State government was organising 51-day Aadudam Andhra from December 15 to encourage children participate in sports activities and give them a platform to showcase their talent.

He said many national and international sportspersons such as Vennam Jyothi Surekha, P.V. Sindhu, Koneru Hampi, B. Dheeraj, M.R. Lalith Babu and others hailed from NTR district. “Children should take inspiration from their success stories and up their skills in games. The State government is also providing jobs to sportspersons to encourage talented people,” the Collector said.

The event that began on November 29 will go on until December 5. As many as 1,600 players from across the country had converged on the city to take part in the national event.

