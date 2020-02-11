Take inspiration from award winners: Collector

The dedication and determination of the award winners to improve the district administration’s reach to the needy must be taken as an inspiration, Collector Gandham Chandrudu told officials while presenting the Spoorthy Award for the last week at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Joint Director of Agriculture Habib Basha, MEPMA Project Director Vijayalakshmi and the MPDOs of Rapthadu and Narpala were the recipients of the award this week. While Rapthadu MPDO J. Salmon got the appreciation for enrolling the largest number of beneficiaries by creating awareness among them in the MNREGS, Narpala MPDO Diwakar received the special greeting card and a sapling for collecting the largest amount of donations for the Indian Red Cross Society to help the needy.

A second standard student G. Jithin Reddy, who was among the awardees, effortlessly trekked six km in the Pampanur Nandanavam forest area on Sunday morning along with a host of officials and general public. A student of Rau’s English Medium School in Anantapur, he is the son of forest beat officer Sireesh. Agriculture Joint Director Habib Basha collected the details of all the farmers who had committed suicide from 2014 to 2019 and got compensation sanctioned from the government within one month. The MEPMA Project Director helped a large number of new members to join Self-Help Groups and motivated them to actively take part in the clean and green programme under Sundara Anantha initiative of the Municipal Corporation and district administration.