Take employees into confidence before implementing G.O. on app-based attendance, union leaders urge Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

January 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The union leaders also appeal to the Chief Secretary to ensure that employees are paid their salaries on the first of every month

G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy released the ‘Revenue Diary - 2023’ and the AP JAC Amaravati calendar on Sunday.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association and the AP JAC Amaravati Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Y.V. Rao, and Chebrolu Krishna Murthy were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders, referring to the G.O. 159 on facial recognition attendance app for the employees, urged the Chief Secretary to discuss the issue with the employee associations before going ahead with its implementation.

“The issues pertaining to devices, availability of signal, and exemption for field staff should be considered,” they said.

The leaders further said that the employees were worried that their salaries would be paid based on the new mode of attendance. “If there are any such instructions, the government should discuss the same with the associations,” they urged the Chief Secretary.

Delay in payments alleged

The payments relating to GPF loans, APGLI, surrendered leave, medical reimbursement, retirement benefits were not being made in a time-bound manner, they alleged. “Also, employees are not being paid their salaries on time. The government is requested to pay the salaries and pensions on the first of every month,” they urged Mr. Jawahar Reddy.

