Take all measures to reduce road accidents in Chittoor district, Collector tells officials

34 black spots identified in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan directed the police personnel to take all the necessary measures to prevent road accidents in the district, at a meeting with officials of the police, Roads & Buildings, and transport departments at the Collectorate on Saturday.

Pointing out that as many as 34 black spots were identified in Chittoor district, Mr. Hari Narayanan said that signposts should be erected at the main junctions, hairpin bends, accident-prone areas, and along the national and State highways.

“Awareness programmes should be organised frequently in schools and colleges on the precautions to be taken to prevent accidents. Periodical meetings should be held with the leaders of the auto, cab, bus, and lorry drivers’ associations. Members of the voluntary organisations should be roped in,” the Collector said.

The police department should strictly and regularly conduct checks to reduce the incidence of drunken driving and over-speeding. The collector also cautioned the parents against providing motor vehicles to their minor children.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India, who were also present in the meeting, informed the Collector that works on jungle clearance, speed breakers, and installation of indicator boards would be completed swiftly on the national highways on the Palamaner-Krishnagiri (TN) section.