ADVERTISEMENT

Take action if you have proof of my involvement in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, Suneetha asks A.P. government

March 15, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KADAPA

The slain leader’s daughter appeals to the people to support her in her fight for justice

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Suneetha Narreddy paying tributes to her father Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy on his fifth death anniversary in Kadapa on Friday.

Former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy has demanded that the State government take action against her if it has proof of her involvement in her father’s murder and not confine itself to merely making allegations.

Speaking at the fifth death anniversary of Vivekananda Reddy observed here on March 15 (Friday), Dr. Suneetha expressed pain at the heaping of murder charges repeatedly against her family, without showing “an iota of proof.”

Making a direct reference to her cousin and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, she wondered how the government could simply make accusations against her, instead of taking action. “When you are in power and confine to making allegations, it shows signs of helplessness,” she hit back.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the government has concrete information on my family’s involvement in the murder, why can’t it share the same with the investigation agencies, instead of narrating it in front of the public?” she retorted.

Dr. Suneetha appealed to the people to come forward to support her in her fight for justice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US