Take action if you have proof of my involvement in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, Suneetha asks A.P. government

March 15, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KADAPA

Former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy has demanded that the State government take action against her if it has proof of her involvement in her father’s murder and not confine itself to merely making allegations.

Speaking at the fifth death anniversary of Vivekananda Reddy observed here on March 15 (Friday), Dr. Suneetha expressed pain at the heaping of murder charges repeatedly against her family, without showing “an iota of proof.”

Making a direct reference to her cousin and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, she wondered how the government could simply make accusations against her, instead of taking action. “When you are in power and confine to making allegations, it shows signs of helplessness,” she hit back.

“If the government has concrete information on my family’s involvement in the murder, why can’t it share the same with the investigation agencies, instead of narrating it in front of the public?” she retorted.

Dr. Suneetha appealed to the people to come forward to support her in her fight for justice.