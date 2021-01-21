Take action against MLA for threatening Nellore SP: TDP

VIJAYAWADA

21 January 2021 00:35 IST

‘The official refused to register false cases against the Opposition leaders’

The TDP on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), urging him to take appropriate action against the YSRCP MLA who had allegedly threatened the Nellore Superintendent of Police.

In the letter, TDP official spokesman Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged that MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy had threatened Nellore Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan in a public meeting organised at Kodavaluru on January 18.

“Mr. Bhaskar was threatened as he refused to be cowed by pressure from the YSRCP leaders to register false cases against the TDP leaders under SC/ST (PoA) Act,” Mr. Ramana Reddy alleged in the letter.

Advertising

Advertising

“This threat stands testimony to the false cases being filed against the TDP leaders across the State and the manner in which the ruling YSRCP leaders are conniving with a section of the police,” he said.

“It is necessary to initiate action against such blatant threats in order to restore the morale of the police force in the State. Appropriate action also helps in establishing peace, law and order,” the TDP leader added.