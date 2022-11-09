Taiwanese team discusses ties in electronics sector with Andhra Pradesh officials

Taiwanese enterprises are looking for power subsidy, water and land at reasonable prices in Andhra Pradesh, says Taiwan-India Business Association Director

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 09, 2022 22:42 IST

A 23-member delegation of Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (TEEMA) and Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) met Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary (Commerce & Industries) R. Karikal Valaven and Secretary (IT, Electronics & Communications) Saurabh Gaur at the office of Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) here on November 9 (Wednesday). 

They discussed the potential areas of cooperation and engagement in the electronics sector against the backdrop of Taiwanese companies Foxconn and Foxlink giving a fillip to the electronics manufacturing supply chain in Andhra Pradesh. 

TEEMA chairman Richard Lee said that the Taiwanese firms were keen on expanding their overseas business and they would explore the opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. 

“By the end of 2021, sixty percent of Taiwan’s Information & Communications Technology (ICT) industry output was from the overseas markets. In India, the TEEMA is focusing on setting medium size companies and startups,” he said.

Taiwan-India Business Association Director Chin-der Ou Board said Taiwanese enterprises were looking for power subsidy and availability of water, and land at reasonable prices. 

Mr. Gaur said that the Andhra Pradesh government was committed to developing the State into a suitable destination for electronics system design and manufacturing, and it was striving to make industry-ready talent available.

