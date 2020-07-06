Tail-end Diviseema gets water on time for kharif

A staggering 800 tmcft of Krishna water has been released into the Bay of Bengal from the Prakasam Barrage in the last 80 days, according to Irrigation Department Executive Engineer A. Swaroop Kumar.
Addressing the media at the Col. Campbell Aqueduct at Diviseema in Krishna district, Mr. Swaroop Kumar said water was being released into the canals across the district to irrigate 7.8 lakh acres during the kharif season. “In the tail-end area of the barrage, all measures have been taken to facilitate the filling of drinking water ponds, apart from irrigating paddy fields in the Diviseema area,” he said.
Diviseema, comprising the three mandals of Koduru, Avanigadda, and Nagayalanka, is the tail-end area of the barrage.
Except the previous year, the Diviseema area has not been receiving irrigation water from the barrage on time for the kharif operations since 2013.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath