Tail-end areas in Krishna Western Delta to get uninterrupted water supply

Guntur Collector Vivek Yadav interacting with farmers from the the tail-end areas of Krishna Western Delta on Thursday.

GUNTUR

13 August 2021 00:48 IST

Irrigation engineers told to clear all obstructions to ensure a free flow of water

District Collector Vivek Yadav on Thursday said that all efforts would be put in to ensure that the tail-end areas in the Krishna Western Delta (KWD) get uninterrupted water supply and asked the irrigation engineers to clear all the obstructions to ensure a free flow of water.

Farmers in the KWD region have commenced farm operations. Mr. Vivek Yadav, accompanied by Sub-Collector (Tenali) Nidhi Meena and irrigation engineers, conducted a whirlwind tour of Mangalagiri and Duggirala and Vemuru.

The Collector inspected the high-level channel at Pedavadlapaudi, the branch channel at Revandrapadu, the branch canal at Vallabhapuram village in Vemuru.

This visit comes after years of neglect of maintenance of channels.

In most cases, water released into the canals does not reach the tail-end areas due to obstructions, the farmers said.

“The irrigation officials must inspect the channels as the outflows into the Krishna Western Delta from the Prakasam Barrage are measured at 7,000 cusecs. The farmers in the tail-end areas should not be deprived of water,” said Mr. Vivek Yadav.