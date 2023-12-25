Tahsildar suspended after his video ‘justifying corruption’ goes viral in Andhra Pradesh

December 25, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

Mursha Vali, the tahsildar of Madakasira mandal in Sri Satya Sai district, has been placed under suspension after a video highlighting ‘hard facts’ related to corrupt practices surfaced on the social media.

In the video that went viral, Mursha Vali was elaborately narrating his plight to a farmer who came to him to lodge a corruption complaint against a Village Revenue Officer. The tahsildar was seen saying that he could not meet the expenses running into lakhs of rupees during the visit of senior officials and ministers to the district from his own pocket.

“We have to meet these expenses from people like you. The official expenses incurred by the VROs are not being reimbursed,” the official was seen saying in the video.

The government cracked the whip against the officer for “justifying corrupt practices”. Sri Satya Sai district Collector Arun Babu placed Mursha Vali under suspension late on December 24 (Sunday) night.

