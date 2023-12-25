GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tahsildar suspended after his video ‘justifying corruption’ goes viral in Andhra Pradesh

December 25, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Mursha Vali, the tahsildar of Madakasira mandal in Sri Satya Sai district, has been placed under suspension after a video highlighting ‘hard facts’ related to corrupt practices surfaced on the social media.

In the video that went viral, Mursha Vali was elaborately narrating his plight to a farmer who came to him to lodge a corruption complaint against a Village Revenue Officer. The tahsildar was seen saying that he could not meet the expenses running into lakhs of rupees during the visit of senior officials and ministers to the district from his own pocket.

“We have to meet these expenses from people like you. The official expenses incurred by the VROs are not being reimbursed,” the official was seen saying in the video.

The government cracked the whip against the officer for “justifying corrupt practices”. Sri Satya Sai district Collector Arun Babu placed Mursha Vali under suspension late on December 24 (Sunday) night.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.