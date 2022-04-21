Tahsildar dismissed from service in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh

April 21, 2022 20:05 IST

The State government has ordered the dismissal from service of Eswaraiah, working as Tahsildar of Veerapunayunipalle mandal, for his alleged involvement in diversion of revenue lands.

He had worked as Tahsildar in Atluru mandal during 2015-17 when he faced accusations of resorting to irregularities, following which the then Collector had ordered his suspension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A probe taken up by the government with Deputy Collector Rohini as the investigating officer found that records pertaining to hundreds of acres of land worth nearly ₹100 crore had been tampered with.

Interestingly, hundreds of acres had been transferred in the name of a Village Revenue Officer’s wife. Citing the above as ‘technical glitches’ as he did not have computer knowledge, Mr. Eswaraiah had appealed to the government for pardon. Based on the outcome of the detailed probe, the CCLA had on Thursday ordered his dismissal from service.