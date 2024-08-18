GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taekwondo will help girls in protecting themselves, say association’s office-bearers

200 players, including 62 girls, participate in the State-level Taekwondo Championship in Vizianagaram

Published - August 18, 2024 07:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Players taking part in the taekwondo State-level competition in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Players taking part in the taekwondo State-level competition in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

New Andhra Pradesh State-Taekwondo Association’s Vizianagaram district president Gurana Ayyalu and State General Secretary Ch. Venugopala Rao on Sunday said that taekwondo would empower youngsters, particularly girls, to protect themselves while also helping them in gaining fitness. The sport would also make them good at academics, they said. As many as 200 players, including 62 girls, participated in the State-level Taekwondo Championship held in Vizianagaram on Saturday and Sunday.

Addressing a media conference on the occasion, Mr. Venugopala Rao said that taekwondo had gained a lot of popularity in North Andhra region and other parts of Andhra Pradesh with the association’s efforts in developing coaching facilities in all the districts. Mr. Ayyalu hoped that the players of Andhra Pradesh would prove their talent at the national-level competitions to be held in Agra very soon. The Association’s State Joint Secretary K. Bhaskara Rao was also present.

