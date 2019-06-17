Andhra Pradesh

Tadipatri police restore missing child to parents within an hour

The Tadipatri police restored a 4-year-old boy to his parents after he was found missing from the Tadipatri Bus-Station on Sunday evening. A couple Mallesh and Gurubasavamma along with their son Shivraj hailing from Ballari alighted from a train at Tadipatri railway station and reached bus station in an autorickshaw to board a bus to Naguru Narasimhaswamy Temple.

The couple, who were accompanied by some relatives, could not find their son after they collected their luggage. They informed the police over No.100 and Circle Inspector Chinna Govind coordinated with control room staff Nagaraju and Jagadish to dial drivers of all the buses that had left Tadipatri within 15 minutes of arrival of the couple.

The boy was found on board a bus travelling to Pulivendula via Thimmampalli from Tadipatri. The police personnel took the couple to the spot where the bus was stopped and handed over the child after proper verification within one hour of the missing complaint lodged with them.

