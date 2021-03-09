Tadipatri police impose Section 144 from 5 p.m. on March 9

ANANTAPUR:

The Tadipatri police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of IPC in the Tadipatri town from 5 p.m. on Tuesday till the end of polling in the municipal elections on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police V. N. K. Chaitanya said that no person would be allowed to come into Tadipatri on the day of voting on Wednesday without possessing a valid voter-ID card with his/her vote in one of the wards of the municipality.

In view of the neck-to-neck competition between the YSRCP and TDP candidates in 34 wards of the 36-ward municipality, the district police have deployed one sub-inspector for each ward on the day of polling, nine Circle Inspectors and established seven checkpoints all around the town. In all 1,600 personnel will be manning the town on the polling day.

The police had filed cases against Anantapur Telugu Desam Party Parliamentary party in-charge J.C. Pavan Reddy on Monday for allegedly canvassing in municipal elections in Tadipatri town without taking permission either for a large gathering or for use of vehicles. Meanwhile, the former Tadipatri MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, who is contesting from Ward No. 24 as a ward member, had a tiff with the police personnel when he allegedly tried to canvass with too many people along with him against the rules. The former MLA alleged that while the police allowed vehicles and the mike system for the YSRCP candidates, it did not allow the TDP candidates to use even their vehicles.

