Tadipatri CI ended life owing to pressures from MLA Kethireddy, alleges JC Prabhakar Reddy

July 05, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TADIPATRI (ANANTAPUR DISTRICT)

Tadipatri Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, on Wednesday, alleged that Circle-Inspector Ananda Rao, who ended his life on June 3 (Monday), was pushed towards taking the extreme step owing to the pressure from Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said that the local MLA had acted suspiciously immediately after the death of the Circle Inspector.

“The MLA had arrived at the police officer’s house around 4 a.m., hours after his death, and tampered with the call records and audio records on two of his mobiles, including an official mobile phone and a personal one. The CI also used a third mobile, which is now in the possession of his daughter. The fingerprints of the MLA can be found on the CI’s mobiles,” he said.

The Municipal Chairman alleged that Mr. Ananda Rao was disturbed due to the political pressures from the MLA and recorded the harassment calls.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy also alleged that senior police officers in Tadipatri had become the stooges of the MLA.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy further charged Kethireddi Pedda Reddy with amassing wealth through illegal sand mining.

People battling with suicidal thoughts can seek help for counselling by dialling toll-free number 100.

