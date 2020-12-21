Tadipatri branch canal of Tungabhadra HLC breaches, restored

ANANTAPUR:

21 December 2020 16:21 IST

After the rectification of the breached canal, water flows to Komatikuntla Tank were restored.

The Tadipatri Branch Canal (TBC) of the Tungabhadra High-Level Main Canal (HLC) breached sometime in the night at 19th km near Putlur village in the district inundating some portions of the village and agricultural lands.

Irrigation Department officials immediately began temporary plugging and restoration work at the breach point near a structure on the canal. When contacted, HLC Superintending Engineer Nayakanti Rajasekhar told The Hindu that by afternoon the leakage was plugged and overflows were stopped. After the rectification of the breached canal, water flows to Komatikuntla Tank were restored.

