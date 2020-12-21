Andhra Pradesh

Tadipatri branch canal of Tungabhadra HLC breaches, restored

Tadipatri Branch Canal of Tungabhadra High-Level Canal breached at 19th km and inundated part of Putlur village, Anantapur district. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad
Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR: 21 December 2020 16:21 IST
Updated: 21 December 2020 16:22 IST

After the rectification of the breached canal, water flows to Komatikuntla Tank were restored.

The Tadipatri Branch Canal (TBC) of the Tungabhadra High-Level Main Canal (HLC) breached sometime in the night at 19th km near Putlur village in the district inundating some portions of the village and agricultural lands.

Irrigation Department officials immediately began temporary plugging and restoration work at the breach point near a structure on the canal. When contacted, HLC Superintending Engineer Nayakanti Rajasekhar told The Hindu that by afternoon the leakage was plugged and overflows were stopped. After the rectification of the breached canal, water flows to Komatikuntla Tank were restored.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...